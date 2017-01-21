60 bunnies taken from elderly woman's home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Animal Control removed dozens of rabbits from an elderly woman's home, and now that woman is defending herself, saying this was not a case of animal neglect.

"I was in the hospital," says 70-year-old Toni Tetro. "I knew nothing about it."

Tetro says she's recovering from cancer, and the rabbits were therapeutic for her. She was devastated when she came home from a recent hospital visit, and her rabbits were gone.

"I kept telling people, I feel like I'm in a nightmare I can't get out of," Tetro says.

However, Tetro says she had anywhere from 60 to 70 rabbits at the property near Rancho Drive and Cheyenne Avenue. Clark County only allows three pets per owner, unless they have a permit. Tetro says she didn't know about that law.

"I didn't know at the time when I started rescuing the rabbits," Tetro says.

Animal Control says they found dozens of pet rabbits neglected and without food. Tetro maintains this was not a case of neglect.

Animal Control did let Tetro keep three of her rabbits.

The rest are now at The Animal Foundation and are up for adoption. Adoption fees for the rabbits start around $20.

The Animal Foundation says they also reached out to their partners at Petco to help with adoption since they are in overflow.

There is no time limit on the rabbits. Officials at The Animal Foundation says they'll keep them until they're all adopted.