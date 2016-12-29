UPDATE: State senator helps family after dogs die in fire

Clark County Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at 3540 Death Valley Drive, near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, around 12:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews reported a large volume of smoke and flame coming from the home upon arrival. The fire was extinguished by 12:48 p.m.

Firefighters tried to resuscitate two dogs at the scene of the fire, but their efforts were unsuccessful. In total, five dogs died at the scene.

The family says they were told they had 10 days to come up with payment to cremate the pets. That is where Nevada state Sen. Mark Manendo stepped in and convinced La Paloma to donate cremation services -- free of charge.



Manendo said he grew up playing on the same street of the fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition. It is unknown how many residents were displaced because of the fire.

The cause is under investigation. Damage has not been estimated.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -