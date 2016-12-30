5 displaced after apartment fire near Pecos, Gowan

UPDATE: Despite the fire, 11-year-old Doejay Woods enjoys his Christmas break playing with friends.



"I came over because he was looking cool," Doejay said, referring to a firefighter on scene of the apartment fire.



"It's excitement to even for them to even still be able to smile, have a good day and enjoy it instead about what we are going and where we are gong to go," said Shavonda Oliver.



Mustering up a smiling face is something that's difficult, a single mother of 4, just hours earlier a cooking fire destroyed her home.



"After Christmas, we have nothing now but I am thankful that my kids are alive so I still say I am blessed," Oliver said.



Doejay lost his gear for football while his 15-year-old sister is now in ROTC without a uniform.



"With the help of neighbors and the community hopefully we can get though it and everything will be okay," Oliver said.



Doejaty said he inspired to be a firefighter. A lesson he learned while tackling such a tragic day was that firefighters don't just battle fires.



"He did more than his job because he cares about his community and the people he saves," Doejay said.

ORIGINAL STORY

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire on Thursday.

It was reported around 11:35 a.m. at 3521 Rio Robles Drive, near Pecos and Gowan roads.

As a result of the fire, one of the units is a complete loss, with $100,000 in damages. The fire was due to a cooking incident. One firefighter was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

There were no injuries to residents. One adult and four children have been displaced.

#NLVFD 3521 Rio Robles, firefighters still on scene. No injuries to residents. 1 adult, 4 children displaced. Red Cross to assist pic.twitter.com/rjsJ4Pabbe — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) December 29, 2016