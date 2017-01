LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 37 cats were removed from a Las Vegas home Wednesday.



Animal Control took the cats from the home on Foothill Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard. It took several trucks to safely take all the cats to the shelter.



A resident of the home says this happened because his family had taken in a friend of theirs. When they had to kick the man out, the resident says he retaliated by reporting them to animal control.



However, the resident admits there were a lot of cats in the house and it got out of hand when the cats started breeding and multiplying.



According to Clark County, the maximum number of pets is three unless there is a special permit.

