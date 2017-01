Three people were swept away by swift water near the Hard Rock hotel-casino on Sunday.

Firefighters responded around 12:14 p.m. Upon arrival, crews were met by four homeless people that were part of an encampment underneath the bridge of the Hard Rock parking garage.

A makeshift dam was built just outside the encampment. The four homeless people said that three individuals from the encampment were swept away into a wash after the dam broke.

Flooding near homeless camp next to @HardRockHotelLV - crews had to perform swift water rescue, all are safe #vegaswx #nvwx @KTNV pic.twitter.com/2k05xmPHK3 — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 22, 2017

All three were rescued from a downstream manhole. No injuries were reported.

