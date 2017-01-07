3 displaced after attic fire at apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Three people were displaced after an attic fire at an apartment Friday evening.



Las Vegas firefighters responded to 5541 W. Cheyenne Ave., near Michael Way, at the Casitas Apartments around 6:35 p.m. after the occupant reported a fire in her apartment.



On arrival, firefighters found fire in the attic of a one-story wood frame apartment building with four units. Firefighters had the attic fire out in less than five minutes.



The occupant told firefighters she just arrived home and turned on the furnace, which had been off for an extended amount of time.



She went into the bedroom and within a few minutes she heard a crash in the living room. When she went out to look, the ceiling in the hallway, living room and kitchen had crashed to the floor and the attic was filling with smoke.



Fire investigators said there was a flash fire in the attic which only lasted a few minutes. The cause of the fire was undetermined, the possibility of it being electrical in origin could not be ruled out.



Damage was confined to the attic, roof and the ceiling collapse. Damage was estimated at $10,000.



There were no reported injuries during the incident.