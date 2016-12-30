UPDATE: Woman arrested for driving stolen truck after chase on beltway

Katherine Jarvis
10:27 PM, Dec 29, 2016
6:03 AM, Dec 30, 2016

A woman can be seen inside a truck. Mahsa Saeidi reports.

KTNV

Police are looking in the area near the freeway. Mahsa Saeidi reports.

KTNV

There was a police chase leading up to the closure. Mahsa Saeidi reports.

KTNV

UPDATE: Las Vegas police say the incident began after they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. They were eventually able to get the female driver to stop but the woman initially refused to come out of the truck. She eventually surrendered peacefully.

ORIGINAL STORY

The 215 beltway was shut down Thursday night.

The northbound freeway was closed ahead of Sahara Avenue, according to RTC.

Police have not yet released details of the incident but there are reports it involves a stolen vehicle. There was a police chase leading up to the closure.

This is developing story. check back to 13 Action News for updates.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending