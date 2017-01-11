2 wanted in connection with Rio hotel-casino robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Edward Land and Steven Gao are wanted in connection with a robbery at the Rio hotel-casino in 2011.



Gao was indicted on armed burglary charges in April 2011. The 61-year-old Asian male is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes.



Land, a.k.a. Chunhua Lu, signed a Guilty Plea Agreement and admitted to the robbery on March 21, 2013. He never showed up for his sentencing and now has a warrant for his arrest. The 47-year-old Asian male is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gao and Land should contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.