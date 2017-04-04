Two people had to be rescued from a vehicle after it rolled over while fleeing from police.

Around 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer pulled over the vehicle in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. During the traffic stop, the vehicle sped away.

The officer later found the vehicle after citizens alerted him to a rollover crash. Police say the vehicle apparently lost control, hit a fence and cement barrier wall, and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been found. One passenger was detained while two more were extracted by the fire department. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.