2 rescued after car flips over while fleeing from police

Marissa Kynaston
6:13 AM, Apr 4, 2017
6:53 AM, Apr 4, 2017

Two people had to be rescued after a car flipped over while fleeing from police.

KTNV
Daryl McKamey
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Two people had to be rescued from a vehicle after it rolled over while fleeing from police.

Around 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer pulled over the vehicle in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. During the traffic stop, the vehicle sped away.

The officer later found the vehicle after citizens alerted him to a rollover crash. Police say the vehicle apparently lost control, hit a fence and cement barrier wall, and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been found. One passenger was detained while two more were extracted by the fire department. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending