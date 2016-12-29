2 people in vehicle that rolled over near Cactus, Arville

10:22 AM, Dec 29, 2016

A car rolled over near Cactus and Arville Street overnight

KTNV

A vehicle rolled overnight near Cactus Avenue and Arville Street. It happened just before 2 a.m.

Police say that two people were in the car at the time of the crash. One of the occupants attempted to run away before being caught by police officers.

The occupants were not injured. It is not known if the driver will be charged.
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending