2 people in vehicle that rolled over near Cactus, Arville

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
LO: 44°
A car rolled over near Cactus and Arville Street overnight
A vehicle rolled overnight near Cactus Avenue and Arville Street. It happened just before 2 a.m. Police say that two people were in the car at the time of the crash. One of the occupants attempted to run away before being caught by police officers. The occupants were not injured. It is not known if the driver will be charged.
Lots of stories made headlines this year. Some were good, some were bad. But whatever they were, they definitely got you guys talking.
A couple is in hot water after an incident on flight from Minneapolis to Los Angeles and it was all caught on camera.
A video of a young boy's reaction after receiving a suit he wanted for Christmas goes viral.
A BASE jumper in Arizona is recovering after a jump went bad.
A fight between shoe store employees and a determined customer was caught on camera at a South Florida mall.
Elton John paid homage to his friend George Michael this week in Las Vegas.