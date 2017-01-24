2 pedestrians hurt after hit by car on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Two men were hurt after being hit by a car along Boulder Highway Monday evening.



Police said the driver was heading northbound approaching Sun Valley Drive, near Harmon Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. when he struck the pedestrians.



Both pedestrians were transported to the hospital where at least one is in critical condition.



The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.



Northbound Boulder Highway was closed for hours between Sun Valley Drive and the Eastside Cannery hotel-casino.



