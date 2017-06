Two more Kmart stores in the Las Vegas valley are slated for closure.



Business Insider reported Tuesday at Sears is planning to close 72 additional Sears and Kmart stores this year.



That is in addition to the 180 closures that were announced earlier this year.



The two stores that will close are located at 3760 E. Sunset Road and 732 S. Racetrack Road in Henderson.



A store will also close in Sparks.

It was not announced exactly when the stores will close but Business Insider says that a majority of the stores on the list will close in September.



A Kmart store on Eastern Avenue in Henderson closed earlier this year.