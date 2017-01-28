2 local charter schools shut down

Many students attending charter schools online will now have to find a new school.

Board members decided on Friday to shut down Discovery Charter School and Nevada Connections.

The problem is low graduation rates. The state has a required graduation rate of 60-percent. These schools have rates much lower than that.

Tensions were high as board members made the decision.

There is some good news though. Beacon Academy and Silver State Charter Schools are safe for now.

They've been making improvements, but need to continue to improve if they want to stay open.