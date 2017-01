UPDATE: Power was fully restored to the New York, New York and the MGM Grand around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- The MGM Grand and New York, New York hotels on the Las Vegas Strip lost power Wednesday morning.

Hotel guests say the outage happened around 5 a.m. Phone lines were also affected.

NV Energy says an equipment failure caused both hotels to lose power. They estimate that the problem should be fixed by 8:45 a.m.