2 CCSD buses involved in Henderson crash

3:11 PM, Jan 10, 2017
The Henderson Police Department reports that 2 Clark County School District buses were involved in a crash near Paseo Verde Parkway and South Stephanie Street.
 
It was reported around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday.
 

There were students on the buses, but there were no injuries reported.

 
Henderson Police is currently investigating the incident.
 

