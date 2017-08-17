HENDERSON (KTNV) - 19-year-old Marcello Giovonni Gennuso from Henderson died in a motorcycle crash on August 13, according to the Clark County Coroner.



Police were called to the intersection of Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street around 12:18 a.m. after getting reports of the crash. Information at the scene indicated that the driver of a Honda CR-V failed to yield the right of way to Gennuso.



Gennuso was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police say speed and alcohol are not currently considered factors in the crash.



The roadway was closed for about four hours while officials conducted an investigation.



Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Henderson police at 705-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.