UPDATE: As of 12:56 p.m. the outage was down to 1,068 customers.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- NV Energy is reporting that there are currently more than 13,000 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A majority of the outages are reported in the area near Hualapai Way and Centennial Parkway.

There is no information on what caused the outages.

