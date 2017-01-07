12-year-old brings gun to Saville Middle School on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Clark County School District police have arrested a 12-year-old student after he reportedly brought a gun to Anthony Saville Middle School on Friday.

The school is located near Grand Teton Drive and Jones Boulevard. The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the student brought a small handgun to campus. Police say they received a tip about the gun from another student.

The gun was never used in a threatening manner. The school was not placed on lockdown.

