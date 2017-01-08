Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 12 people were displaced after an accidental fire damaged three apartments on Saturday at 2215 Stewart Avenue.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:40 a.m.and found flames and smoke coming from a downstairs apartment of a two-story building.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control within five minutes. The fire caused damage to the downstairs and upstairs units, as well as a unit in another building that had its window broken out by the heat of the flames. Total damage is estimated at $35,000.
The occupants of the downstairs apartment said the fire started while they were cooking on the stove.
Eight adults and four children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Cooking fires remain the leading cause of fires in the Las Vegas valley.
