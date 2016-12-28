$1,000 reward after vandals smash windows at Minden school

Authorities are trying to catch whoever broke into a high school in Minden and smashed windows in several classrooms.

Douglas County sheriff's officials say the vandalism happened at Douglas High School early the morning of Dec. 21, before students went on their winter break.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect who's about 6 feet tall and wore dark clothing, dark gloves and shoes and a dark-colored JanSport backpack with a suede bottom. The suspect also wore a camouflage hat with a matching face mask.

Deputies say the classrooms are still usable. They didn't have a dollar estimate on the damage.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps detectives crack the case.

