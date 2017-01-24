1 dead, 2 in hospital after 2 separate crashes

Bryce Riley
8:21 AM, Jan 24, 2017

It's been a dangerous night on Las Vegas roadways.

KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -
Three pedestrians were taken to the hospital after two separate collisions on Monday.
 
The first happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Owens Avenue and Northwind Court. Police say a 2010 Dodge Avenger was traveling east on Owens Avenue when it struck a female pedestrian in the travel lane. The pedestrian was not using a marked crosswalk.
 
The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment. The female pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
 
Later at 7:31 p.m., a pedestrian was fatally struck by a 2004 Lincoln LS near Boulder Highway and Sun Valley Drive. Officials say a 42-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were crossing Boulder Highway on a marked crosswalk when the Lincoln hit both pedestrians.
 
Both were taken to the hospital where the 51-year-old died from his injuries. The 27-year-old driver remained at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending