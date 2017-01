Cirque du Soleil is offering a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience now through Thursday, January 12 inside the MGM Grand hotel lobby. The experience will be free. KA The Battle Within will be from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. until January 12 and Dreams of "O" will go on until January 8 daily from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

