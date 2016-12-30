Third Eye Blind's Tony Fredianelli 12/30/16

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 48°
HI: 55°
LO: 45°
LO: 44°
You know him from Third Eye Blind and now he joins us in studio!
You know him from Third Eye Blind and now he joins us in studio! Tomorrow night Tony Fredianelli, formmer Third Eye Blind band member is returning to join Kevin and Arion for a concert downtown!
backstagebarlv.com
For tickets: ticketfly.com
Jeff Civillico is always in action especially around Las Vegas!
You know him from Third Eye Blind and now he joins us in studio!
Recycle you're tree the proper way this season!
The new year is bringing some new changes when it comes to law enforcement.
Help out our four-legged friends for this new year!
Make yourself look and feel new again!
Re-wax that snowboard of yours!
The best way to get ready for the new year is by unlocking your inner Jedi!
Meet Lorelei!
Watch the New Year come in with some gumbo, crawfish and more!
You may be getting older, but there are lots of benefits!
Having a good time at parties is not the only thing you should keep in mind during this time of the year.