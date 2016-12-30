The Body You've Dreamed About 12/30/16

12:26 PM, Dec 30, 2016
53 mins ago

Make yourself look and feel new again!

KTNV

Make yourself look and feel new again! With Body By Steph any makeover is possible, from the way your body looks to the way people look at you. Schedule an appointment today and be amazed!

Bodybysteph.com

This segment is sponsored by Body By Steph

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows