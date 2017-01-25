Tenors Of Rock 1/25/17

11:14 AM, Jan 25, 2017

Brand new residency coming to the Harrah's Las Vegas.

ktnv

The British are here and with a new residency ready to rock the Harrah's Las Vegas. The TENORS OF ROCK feature dynamic and harmonically complex renditions of treasured songs you know and love!

Tenorsofrock.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows