Teen Driving Safety 6/12/17

Fair
HI: 81°
LO: 62°
Keeping our kids safe during the "100 Deadliest Days Of Summer".
Teenagers are far more likely to be in a serious accident than any other demographic. Don Hamrick of Chapman Automotive tells us how we can keep our kids eyes on the road and off the screen.
VegasDCJ.com
ChapmanChryslerJeep.com
This segment is sponsored by Chapman Automotive.
Delicious drinks for the scorching summer season.
Keeping our kids safe during the "100 Deadliest Days Of Summer".
Say goodbye to chlorinated, bad-tasting water!
Let Neil Sackmary and Nevada Coin Mart pay you top dollar!
Three Time Olympian Merrill Moses explains the importance of check-ups and better health.
Doing what's right for your body doesn't have to be bland!
Your carpet is the biggest air filter in your house! Make sure you keep it clean!
A comedian with a laid-back style and some southern charm finds the comedy in everyday life.
With classic opera performances and free concerts, music enthusiasts of all kinds are in for a weekend filled with opportunity.
NFL player turned Astronaut joins tomorrow's leaders.
What will tomorrow's major metros look like?
With vehicle thefts on the rise this summer, find out how to keep your car safe.