T-Mobile | 8/16/17

12:06 PM, Aug 16, 2017

Senior cell service is getting a major upgrade.

KTNV

The majority of adults over fifty-five have smart phones, but no senior plans to cater to their uses. Now, T-Mobile is changing the way seniors use their mobile devices by introducing their new T-Mobile One Unlimited 55+ plan.

 

T-Mobile.com/Unlimited55

This segment is sponsored by T-Mobile.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows