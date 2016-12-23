Sell Your Home Now For Fast Cash 12/8/16

Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 38°
HI: 50°
LO: 39°
HI: 45°
LO: 33°
Want to sell your home quick, but not sure where to start? Turn to Lathe Lavada at First Prime Reality Group to get that process started! No matter the condition its in, Lathe Lavada is ready to sell your home quick!
Does your home need a major repair or do you need to sell? Look no further! Lathe Lavada, real estate expert and broker for First Prime Realty Group will purchase your home with no hassle and fast cash!
For more information, click here
This segment is sponsored by Lathe Lavada.
This blond Chihuahua needs a home!
It's time to rewax that snow board!
Make the best decisions when it comes to the home of your dreams.
The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, so what does that mean for you?
'Tis the season for parties, gatherings and celebrations!
JJ Snyder counts them down!
Chanukah starts Saturday!
Does your home need a major repair or do you need to sell?
Celebrate the winter holidays with your favorite magical dragon!
Is your car fully prepared for the winter conditions?
There always so much to do this time of year, but sprucing up your home can be simple!
Now is the time to get your future on the right track!