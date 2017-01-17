Newest Show From Cirque Du Soleil 1/17/17

11:23 AM, Jan 17, 2017

Cirque Du Soleil's new show hits the town tomorrow!

KTNV

Cirque Du Soleil's new show hits the town tomorrow! Inspired by James Cameron's AVATAR, TORUK - The First Flight shown exclusively at the T-Mobile Arena starting tomorrow through Sunday. 

For tickets and more information visit: Cirquedusoleil.com/toruk

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows