Mesquite Balloon Festival 1/17/17

11:51 AM, Jan 17, 2017

Look up... it's a bird! It's a plane! It's... the Mesquite Balloon Festival! A free event taking place this weekend at Casablanca Resort! CasablancaResort.com/entertainment

KTNV

Look up... it's a bird! It's a plane! It's... the Mesquite Balloon Festival! A free event taking place this weekend at Casablanca Resort!

CasablancaResort.com/entertainment

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows