In celebration of "Magic Reinvented Nightly," the star of the show, Mat Franco, is partnering with Petco to collect materials and supplies to benefit The Animal Foundation. Viewers who visit any Las Vegas-area Petco until September 3 and donate a minimum of $10 worth of items from The Animal Foundation's wish list will receive a ticket voucher to see "Magic Reinvented Nightly."

For more information on Mat Franco's show visit: MatFranco.com