Local Business In Need Of Advertising? 1/11/17

1:38 PM, Jan 10, 2017

Are you a local business in need of affordable advertising? KTNV is here to help!  Lorene Malis, Intergrated Account Executive for KTNV discusses options available for local businesses. 

Email Lorene:lorene.malis@KTNV.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows