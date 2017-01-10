Local Business In Need Of Advertising? 1/11/17

Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 47°
HI: 55°
LO: 44°
HI: 53°
LO: 42°
Are you a local business in need of affordable advertising? KTNV is here to help! Lorene Malis, Intergrated Account Executive for KTNV discusses options available for local businesses.
Email Lorene:lorene.malis@KTNV.com
Some morning fun with some Aussie hunks!
There is still time to enroll at College Of Southern Nevada.
Neil Sackmary has the latest technology to help evaluate what your pieces are worth!
Ken Jeong is back with brand new episodes of Dr. Ken!
Dr. Devin tells us all about the different kind of chiropractic and what it can do to help you!
Have a carpet that needs cleaning?
Chippendales celebrate a milestone at The Rio!
Get your motor running with 1,000 cars from all across the country!
New automotive technology showcased at CES.
The Mob Museum partners up with UNLV's Public History Program for a new exhibit!
Taking a look at the new tech hitting stores this year!
Zar Zanganeh shows off one heck of a house with a storied past!