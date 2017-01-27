Lee Canyon Snow Report 1/27/17

11:12 AM, Jan 27, 2017

Have an adventurous weekend up in the mountains

KTNV

JJ Snyder has the Lee Canyon Snow Report for this weekend so you can go out and have a fun filled adventure. 

 

LeeCanyonLV.com

This segment is sponsored by Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort.

LeeCanyonLV.com

This segment is sponsored by Lee Canyon Ski & Snowboard Resort.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows