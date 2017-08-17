Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 79°
Look effortless in the new season with these beauty necessities.
Get back into the swing of things with a back to school beauty regimen. Beauty expert, Kate De Ponte, shares with us her must-haves and tips for the entire family.
Products mentioned:
- Invisalign Clear Aligners
- Differin Gel
- KISS Looks So Natural & True Volume Lashes (Available at Walgreens)
- NeoStrata SKIN ACTIVE Triple Firming Neck Cream
- SmartGraft Hair Restoration System
- Las Vegas-Area Physicians For SmartGraft Hair Restoration System: Dr. Sandi Singh (Adarabella.com);
Visit 844 W Lake Mead Blvd #111 or call 702-339-4966
This segment is sponsored by De Ponte Communications.
