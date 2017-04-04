Jarrett & Raja Magician VS Maestro 4/4/17

11:01 AM, Apr 4, 2017

They're coming to the Hooters Casino Hotel!

KTNV

Jarrett & Raja Magician VS Maestro are coming to Las Vegas for a fun and exciting dinner show.  Check them out Thursday's through Monday's at Hooters Casino Hotel starting at 6PM.

 

Jarrettandraja.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows