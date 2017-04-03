James Dupre Performance 4/3/17

11:20 AM, Apr 3, 2017

Everything you want to know about his current album "Stoned to Death," and his newest single.

James Dupre released his album "Stoned to Death," June of 2016 appearing top 40 on Music Row. He was a finalist on Season 9 of The Voice and Rolling Stones named him one of 2016 Top 10 New Country Artists.

 

