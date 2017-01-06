How To Be Your Healthiest & Happiest 1/6/17

Cloudy
HI: 50°
LO: 38°
HI: 62°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 48°
Molly Nover Baker a beauty and health expert, gives pointers on how to eat right and exercise advice to get you in tip top shape fast for the new year.
Molly Nover Baker a beauty and health expert, gives pointers on how to eat right and exercise advice to get you in tip top shape fast for the new year.
Coldeeze.com
Evolutionfresh.com
Naturespath.com
Orgain.com
This segment is sponsored by Cold-EEZE, Evolution Fresh, Natures Path & Orgain
It's now Nick Viall's turn to hand out the roses!
Professional matchmaker Patti Novak is here to help with dating tips for after the holiday!
The award winning musical Fun Home is coming to The Smith Center!
How to get into tip top shape fast!
Saturday Night Live veterans gearing up for a residency in Las Vegas!
Re-wax that snowboard of yours!
It's Round 2 at CES with Mario Armstrong!
He's got the 411 on all the cool gadgets!
Meet Darius!
Katie Linendoll talks about some of the newest products coming to CES.
Welcome back the entertainment Guru!
Digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong unveils everything at CES!