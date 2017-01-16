Flu Season Calls For A Clean Home 1/16/17

1:24 PM, Jan 16, 2017

Zerorez is here to help!

KTNV

It's that time of year when everyone in your household gets sick but Zerorez is here to help to keep your home feeling and looking clean. 

 

Zerorezlasvegas.com

 

This segment is sponsored by Zerorez. 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows