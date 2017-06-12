Eating Healthy Can Be Delicious! 6/12/17

10:59 AM, Jun 12, 2017

Doing what's right for your body doesn't have to be bland!

KTNV

A bad diet can result in diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. In his new cookbook "Eat To Live", Dr. Joel Fuhrman explains that eating right can be delicious! He shows JJ a few easy recipes that taste as good as they'll make you feel.

DrFuhrman.com

This segment is sponsored by Dr. Joel Fuhrman.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows