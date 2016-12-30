Doggies For The Holidays 12/30/16

12:26 PM, Dec 30, 2016
1 hour ago

Help out our four-legged friends for this new year!

KTNV

Help out our four-legged friends for this new year! Vegas Shepherd Rescue helps German Shepherds in kill shelters find a new home and family. 

Vegasshepherdrescue.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows