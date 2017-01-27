Chadwick Johnson Live In Las Vegas 1/27/17

Clear
A release party with proceeds going to Keep Memory Alive.
Chadwick Johnson celebrates the release of his new album "Chadwick Johnson: Live in Las Vegas" at the Hard Rock Live! See him February 1 at 8 p.m.. A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to Keep Memory Alive.
Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at: Ticketweb.com
Chadwickjohnson.com
