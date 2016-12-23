Buy Or Sell Your Home W/Eida & Denell 12/22/16

Cloudy
HI: 55°
LO: 38°
HI: 50°
LO: 39°
HI: 45°
LO: 33°
Make the best decisions when it comes to the home of your dreams.
Make the best decisions when it comes to the home of your dreams. Urban Nest Realty has experienced realtors that will help you every step of the way.
EidaFujiiRealestate.com
DenellHoggardRealestate.com
This segment is sponsored by Urban Nest Realty
This blond Chihuahua needs a home!
It's time to rewax that snow board!
Make the best decisions when it comes to the home of your dreams.
The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates, so what does that mean for you?
'Tis the season for parties, gatherings and celebrations!
JJ Snyder counts them down!
Chanukah starts Saturday!
Does your home need a major repair or do you need to sell?
Celebrate the winter holidays with your favorite magical dragon!
Is your car fully prepared for the winter conditions?
There always so much to do this time of year, but sprucing up your home can be simple!
Now is the time to get your future on the right track!