Beautiful Creatures | 8/14/17

11:26 AM, Aug 14, 2017
3 hours ago

Band members Alex Grossi and Kenny Kweens share with us what it's been like coming back together after ten years apart.

KTNV

After disbanding over a decade ago, Beautiful Creatures is making a comeback--and it's happening here in Las Vegas! They will be playing alongside Faster Pussycat at Count's Vamp'd on Saturday at 9 PM.

 

For more information and tickets visit: AlexGrossiMusic.com or call: 818-817-7540.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows