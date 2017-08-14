Bachelor In Paradise | 8/14/17

12:33 PM, Aug 14, 2017

The inside scoop on what to expect in the newest season.

KTNV

"Bachelor In Paradise" is back for a fourth season, and we've got cast members, Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera, in studio giving us the latest! Watch the two-night season premiere of the "Bachelor In Paradise" at 8 PM tonight on Channel 13.

 

ABC.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows