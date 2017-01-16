Anthony Serrano Unplugged 1/16/17

1:22 PM, Jan 16, 2017

Exclusive solo performance from "The Saints Of Las Vegas" band member!

Anthony Serrano from Saints of Las Vegas joins us in the studio for a solo performance. Anthony Serrano Unplugged at the Gold Mine Tavern Saturday at 9PM.

 

Thegoldminetavern.com

 

 

