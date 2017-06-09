A Tribute To The Red Rocker 6/9/17

10:16 AM, Jun 9, 2017

Start your weekend off with a salute to classic rock legends.

KTNV

Van Halen's Sammy Hagar is in Las Vegas--or at least a version of him is. Tribute artist Sin City Sammy alongside Three Lock Box and special guest TailGun will putting on a free performance at Count's Vamp'd tonight.

 

SinCitySammy.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Recent Shows