Katie Linendoll, a nationally recognized tech expert, joins us to talk about some of the newest products being unveiled at CES coming to consumers soon.

samsung.com

otterbox.com

go.3M.com/breatheasy

navdy.com

YourHome.Honeywell.com

For more information: killerapps.tv

This segment is sponsored by Samsung Electronics America, OtterBox, 3M, Navdy, Honeywell