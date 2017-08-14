Featured job opportunities in Las Vegas for the week of August 14

If an individual is interested in any position listed, they can report to their nearest JobConnect office to meet with a representative in person or they can email their current resume to resumes@nvdetr.org. They will need to have the job order number available at the time of contact or in the email.
After a candidate speaks with a JobConnect representative or submits their resume, their qualifications and skills will be reviewed to ensure they meet the requirements the employer is seeking.
If they meet the requirements, they will receive a referral. A referral is how we let the employer know that the candidate has been screened by our representatives.
At the time the referral is issued, the candidates resume may be sent to the employer by the JobConnect representative or the candidate will be given a referral form to take directly to the employer’s location to meet with the expectant employer.