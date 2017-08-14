Featured job opportunities in Las Vegas for the week of August 14

KTNV Staff
8:28 AM, Aug 14, 2017
Here are this week's featured job opportunities in the Las Vegas valley from Nevada JobConnect. To apply for one of these jobs, click on the link next to the job number or visit your nearest JobConnect office location.

 

Health Informatics Manager– NV0423286                  

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423286  

  • Bachelor's degree in Medicine, Public Health or related field
  • 5 years of experience required
  • Salary: $DOE

                                          

Inside Sales Representative– NV0423732                   

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423732

  • Bachelor Degree or equivalent experience
  • 1 year of demonstrated sales experience
  • One year of commercial insurance experience
  • Current Insurance License, preferable P&C License
  • Wage: $45,000- $50,000 per year + commission                             

 

CDL A Driver – NV0423343                                                  

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423343

  • Must have 1 year experience as a CDL A driver
  • Must have a current Driver's License CDL A
  • Must have an OSHA 10
  • Salary: $18/hour

 

Underground Laborers – NV0423328                         

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423328sjobid=NV0423328

  • Must have 1 year experience in a laborer position.
  • Must have an OSHA 10
  • Must have a current driver's license
  • Less than high school education is accepted
  • Salary: $13/ hour

                                          

Medical Scribe (Entry) - Pahrump – NV0423316  

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423316

  • High school diploma or GED
  • A typing speed of 40+ WPM
  • Salary: $8.25- $10.00/ hour

                                          

Office Administrator/Manager– NV0420074             

 http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0420074

  • At least 2 years of accounting and QuickBooks experience
  • Must have experience with inventory and purchasing procedures
  • Wage: $16.00-$18.00/hour

 

Food Expeditor – NV0423449                                       

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423449

  • Minimum 3 years food expeditor experience in fine dining service
  • Must be able to perform in a fast-paced kitchen environment
  • Salary: $DOE

 

Dishwasher – NV0423470                                                     

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423470

  • 6 experience as a dishwasher required
  • Bilingual Spanish is a big plus, if not must be willing to learn conversational words in Spanish
  • Salary $10 - $12

 

HVAC Technician– NV0423580                                            

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423580  

  • 5-7 years of HVAC and refrigeration experience
  • Must have a van or truck and own tools
  •  Salary: $22.00 per hour

 

Field and Shop Mechanic- NV0423737                             

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423737  

  • Must have valid driver license with a passable driving record
  • Minimum of two years of experience as mechanic, one of which as a field mechanic in a similar industry (construction/heavy equipment maintenance)
  • Salary: DOE

 

Facilities Maintenance Manager– NV0423546          

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423546                                 

  • Must be a certified/licensed interior electrician in the State of Nevada
  • Minimum of 3 three years of experience in a maintenance or engineering role
  • Minimum of 2 years of supervisory experience is required
  • Salary: $DOE

 

Auto Body Technician/Prepper– NV0423640                              

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423640                                 

  • At least 1 year auto body experience prepping vehicles for painting (commercial vehicles, ie., fire trucks, buses, etc.)
  • Must have own tools of the trade
  • Salary: $15/hour

 

Medical Office Receptionist– NV0423655                      

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423655                                     

  • At least 1 to 2 years medical office experience
  • Must be computer literate with the ability to learn company software
  • Salary: $9 - $11/hour

 

General Helper– NV0423677                                                  

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423677                                     

  • A minimum of (1) one year of related work experience in manufacturing, or equivalent related experience
  • Salary: $12.85/hour

 

Garage Door Tech Trainee – NV0423530                       

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423530                                     

  • No experience required
  • Able to lift up to 75lbs
  • Clean driving record
  • Salary: $12/hour

 

Property Manager – NV0423497                                         

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423497                                      

  • Must have a Nevada Real Estate License and Property Manager Permit at time of application
  • Must be member of GLVAR (Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors)
  • PROMAS (property management software) experience preferred
  • Salary: $TBD

 

Accounting Assistant and Data Entry– NV0423151

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423151                                      

  • 6 months experience with QuickBooks and office work environment
  • Experience with Sales Orders preferably in the Floral industry
  • Salary: $11/hour

 

Telemarketer– NV0423659                                                     

http://nevada.us.jobs/viewjob.asp?sjobid=NV0423659                                        

  • Telemarketing experience preferred
  • Salary: $10/hour + commission

 

How does Nevada JobConnect work?

  • If an individual is interested in any position listed, they can report to their nearest JobConnect office to meet with a representative in person or they can email their current resume to resumes@nvdetr.org.  They will need to have the job order number available at the time of contact or in the email. 

  • After a candidate speaks with a JobConnect representative or submits their resume, their qualifications and skills will be reviewed to ensure they meet the requirements the employer is seeking. 

  • If they meet the requirements, they will receive a referral.  A referral is how we let the employer know that the candidate has been screened by our representatives. 

  • At the time the referral is issued, the candidates resume may be sent to the employer by the JobConnect representative or the candidate will be given a referral form to take directly to the employer’s location to meet with the expectant employer. 

Search more job listings at http://nevada.us.jobs/

