Did you know that you can sell unwanted gift cards?



Nearly $1 billion in value on gift cards went unused last year.



If you received a gift card and you don't want it, you can sell it instead.



According to WalletHub, Nike gift cards are the most wanted.



Sellers can usually get almost $94 for a $100 gift card.



Walmart gift cards are the second most popular. Sellers can expect almost $84 for a $100 gift card.



The other top sellers are Best Buy ($83.12), Safeway ($83.04) and Costco ($82.67).



Two of the gift cards that usually result in the least amount are iTunes and TJ Maxx.



A $100 TJ Maxx gift card will only fetch about $68 and an iTunes gift card for the same amount usually won't sell for more than $60.



WalletHub says that one of the best places to sell your gift card online is cardcash.com. https://www.cardcash.com/