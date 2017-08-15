T-Mobile offering big discount on senior unlimited plan

Breakdown Of T-Mobile Unlimited 55+ Plan

Unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data. However, after hitting 32 GB, customers may notice a temporary slowdown of service.

Standard definition video streaming (460p)

Unlimited texting and one free hour of smartphone wi-fi on all airline flights that carry internet provider Gogo

Unlimited texting, data roaming and low flat-rate calling in more than 140 countries

How Does T-Mobile Plan Compare With Other Providers'?

